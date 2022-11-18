Making snowmen and digging out in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the lake effect snowstorm hit Gouverneur, its impact was lighter than what parts of Jefferson County dealt with Friday.

Matthew Spilman was plowing his fifth driveway and says that people need to be reminded of the dangers of snow.

“Shovel, try to stay off the roads and let the state guys and municipalities do what they can to keep the roads safe. Move over for plows just be smart about your travel. Don’t travel unnecessarily if you don’t have to,” he said.

After Thursday night’s snow, adults were busy shoveling themselves out. Meanwhile, school kids got the day off.

This is the first snow day for Gouverneur Central School District and it has four snow days left this school year.

While some kids were shoveling out their driveway, other youngsters could be seen making snowmen and having snowball fights.

Lindsey Mandigo says that while her children are usually out playing in the snow, other kids would rather stay inside.

“I don’t know where the kids are these days, but ours are always outside,” she said.

In the meantime, kids will enjoy the next three days making the most of the winter wonderland in Gouverneur, while other residents brace for more snow come the next few days.

