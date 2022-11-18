Man accused of sexually abusing 4-month-old baby

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of sexually abusing an infant.

Village police arrested 20-year-old Xander Dowling on October 29 on a felony count of second-degree aggravated sex abuse.

His arrest stems from an investigation into a 4-month-old baby who sustained a rectal injury.

Dowling was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court.

He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

