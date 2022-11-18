Man accused of sexually abusing 4-month-old baby

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of sexually abusing an infant.

Village police arrested 20-year-old Xander Dowling on October 29 on a felony count of second-degree aggravated sex abuse.

His arrest stems from an investigation into a 4-month-old baby who sustained a rectal injury.

Dowling was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court.

He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Some of Watertown's homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion
Homeless brace for for snowstorm

Latest News

The lake effect snow band has settled in over Jefferson County, and before it’s finished, the...
Storm update: Fort Drum area could see 4 feet of snow, Watertown 3 feet
Shannon Boprey
Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest
Snow and vehicles clogged Interstate 81 off-ramps Friday morning.
Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens