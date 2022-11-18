Man accused of sexually abusing 4-month-old baby
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of sexually abusing an infant.
Village police arrested 20-year-old Xander Dowling on October 29 on a felony count of second-degree aggravated sex abuse.
His arrest stems from an investigation into a 4-month-old baby who sustained a rectal injury.
Dowling was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court.
He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
