Officials warn of carbon monoxide danger as snow blocks vents

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because of the heavy snow, Jefferson County officials are reporting a surge in 911 calls about carbon monoxide alarms.

The county Office of Fire and Emergency Management urges residents to make sure their heating unit vents are kept clear of snow.

This includes furnace vents, water heaters, pellet stoves, and gas fireplaces.

These units produce exhaust gasses that contain carbon monoxide during normal operations. When vents are blocked, the odorless, colorless carbon monoxide can accumulate inside your home and kill you.

Again, officials are urging people to make sure snow is not blocking heating vents.

