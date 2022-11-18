Robert Donald “Donnie” Dickson, 56, of Antwerp

Robert Donald “Donnie” Dickson, 56, of Maple Avenue, passed away at home, Monday, November 14, 2022. (Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Robert Donald “Donnie” Dickson, 56, of Maple Avenue, passed away at home, Monday, November 14, 2022.

Born on December 26, 1965 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert C. Dickson and Jeanette Shippee and he attended Indian River Central Schools.

Robert was a mechanic for many years, working at West Main Auto, Watertown, NY.

In his early years, he enjoyed racing at the Evans Mills Race Track, loved anything to do with history, building model cars, watching Star Wars, and spending time with children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Jeanette White; his children, Amber Dickson, Chris Dickson, Ryan (Bethany) Dickson, Heather Dickson and fiancé, Phil, all of Antwerp, NY, and Lydia Dickson, Jasper, AL; eleven grandchildren, Gavin Dickson, Ashton Leonard, Logan Leonard, Payton Leonard, Hailey Dickson, Emma Dickson, Christina Dickson, Makayla Dickson, Kaleb Dickson, Connor Cook, and Nova Merritt; his brother, Joe and Missy Dickson; his sisters, Bobbi Jo and John Carpenter, Janet and Don Horton and Teresa and Kent Fleming; his former wife, Wendy Dickson; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His father, Robert “Bob” Dickson, and step-father, Paul “Smokie” White passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Monday, November 21, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Joe Moran of the Indian River Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will in Kinney Cemetery, Antwerp, NY, followed by a Celebration of Donnie’s Life at the Antwerp American Legion.

