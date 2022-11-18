Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown

Nov. 17, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street  in Watertown NY.

Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home In Utica NY  email scalaroefaro.com There will be no calling hours.

