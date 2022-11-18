Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
