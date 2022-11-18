Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash

Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday.

State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.

Morgan’s vehicle was forced into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

Troopers say Morgan died at the scene.

Brow and the tractor-trailer driver were not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Some of Watertown's homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion
Homeless brace for for snowstorm

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens
Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
American Dairy Association virtual farm tour
Local dairy farm to host virtual tour
Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller points out where the lost community...
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community