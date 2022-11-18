Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday.
State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
Morgan’s vehicle was forced into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
Troopers say Morgan died at the scene.
Brow and the tractor-trailer driver were not injured.
The investigation is continuing.
