Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday.

State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.

Morgan’s vehicle was forced into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

Troopers say Morgan died at the scene.

Brow and the tractor-trailer driver were not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

