Thomas S. “Tom” Eastham, 64, of Cuba

CUBA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas S. “Tom” Eastham, 64, of 5791 Hilltop Road Cuba, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born on July 14, 1958, in Watertown, New York, he was a son of Donald and Monica Stevens Eastham, Sr. On November 8, 1980, in Belleville, New York he married the former Darcy Shelmidine who survives.

He was a graduate of South Jefferson High School Class of 1976 and Jefferson Community College.

Tom entered the workforce in 1976, working for Dairylea in Adams, New York, which was later purchased in 1985, by Great Lakes Cheese. He held various positions within the company and in 1992 became plant manager. In 1993 Great Lakes purchased the cheese plant in Cuba and at that time Tom relocated to Cuba to manage the facility there. He was later promoted to Director of Operations and held that position until this day. He enjoyed his time at Great Lakes and the opportunities to meet various people in the dairy industry.

He served on many boards throughout the years including Cuba Memorial Hospital, where he served as chairman for seven years. Tom also served on the NYS Cheese Manufacturers board for 36 years, 18 of which he served as chairman of the board.

While his children were young, he thoroughly enjoyed his time spent coaching little league softball for nine years. In addition, Golfing, fantasy football and baseball leagues were several of his hobbies.

Tom was known for his humor and quick wit. He got great pleasure out of making people laugh. He was extremely proud of his children, but especially enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren Ava, Harper, and Logan.

In addition to his wife Darcy, he is survived by a son, Alex (Megan) Eastham, Franklin, Virginia, a Daughter Allison (Amy Fries) Eastham, Cuba; his grandchildren, Ava, Harper, and Logan; 5 Siblings, Jane (Frank Massa) Eastham, Watertown, Robert (Maureen) Eastham, Syracuse, Suzanne Eastham, South Carolina, Debra (Anne Pilsworth) Eastham, Rhode Island, Donald (Michele), Eastham, South Carolina; Several nieces and nephews; and a close personal family friend that was like having another daughter in the family Brandie Lushbaugh of Rochester.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a brother James Eastham.

Friends may call at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull Street, Cuba, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 17 South Street Cuba, at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Claudia Little will officiate.

A Second Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc. 7883 Route 289, Belleville, New York 13611 from 3 pm - 6 pm at which time a Memorial Service will be held. The Rev. Jane Eastham, Tom’s sister, will officiate.

It was Tom’s request that memorials be made to the Chamberlain Park Playground Project or to the Cuba Beautification Committee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com

