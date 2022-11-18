TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to use this to replace your standard green bean casserole.

Chef Chris Manning introduces us to Italian Greens and Beans. It’s great as an alternative side for your Thanksgiving feast. He says it was a staple on many Italian menus in the Rochester area.

It’s traditionally made with escarole, but that can be hard to find so he uses romaine lettuce and spinach instead.

He also reminded us about the cranberry-orange relish he makes every year. You can find that recipe here.

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced

- 2 strips bacon, cooked and diced

- 1 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained (or another white bean)

- Salt and pepper to taste

- A pinch of crushed red pepper.

- Chopped romaine and spinach

- ¼ cup of chicken broth

- Shredded mozzarella

- Grated parmesan cheese

Sauté onion in olive oil on medium heat until it begins to wilt. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add bacon, beans, salt and pepper, and crushed red pepper. Sauté until mixtrue is heated through.

Stir in greens. Add chicken stock to deglaze pan and help wilt the greens. Top with mozzarella and parmesan.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.