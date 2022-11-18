Watertown area sees snow falling at 3 inches an hour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In and around Watertown, snow was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches an hour Friday. Even with state help, road crews couldn’t keep up.

There was traffic as far as the eye could see along Route 11 going toward Watertown.

“We’re up here to pick up cars, and we get here, and the dealership is closed! Not a very good experience today,” said Tim Smith, who was stuck in traffic.

And on the other side of Route 11 going towards Calcium, the road was closed. According to a Facebook post by the Calcium Fire Department, two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the road.

In the town of Watertown, a FedEx truck, attempting to get freed, had been stuck on the onramp to get onto I-81 for more than two hours.

In the city, the state sent extra plows for streets like Arsenal and Washington. It allowed for the Watertown Department of Public Works to focus on side streets.

“Generally we’re somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 lane miles and them taking care of the main drags actually frees up our crews to be elsewhere,” said DPW Superintendent Pat Keenan.

On Moulton Street, the Galloway brothers shoveled the driveway. It was the first snow day of the season for Watertown student David Galloway.

“I was pretty happy when I woke up. Then asked to come out and shovel,” he said.

The no unnecessary travel advisory for Jefferson County will remain in effect until the National Weather Service’s snow warning ends.

