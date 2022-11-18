Watertown mayor objects to tarps on pavilion to protect homeless

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith is objecting to a move by community members to enclose the J.B. Wise...
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith is objecting to a move by community members to enclose the J.B. Wise pavilion with tarps to help homeless people keep warm.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Community members set up tarps around the J.B. Wise pavilion in Watertown to help homeless people who stay there keep warm.

The gesture drew sharp criticism from Mayor Jeff Smith who in an email to city council members and the city police chief. He said it is “absolutely unacceptable,” saying the pavilion is not someone’s personal property and asked if someone obtained a permit to enclose the pavilion.

People have also donated food, blankets, and sanitary products.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in from of Samaritan Medical Center on Washington Street in...
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
The village of Clayton held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.
Clayton kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.
3-vehicle crash closes Route 37 near Theresa