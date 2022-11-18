What’s it like out there? Check it out!

What's it like out there? Check it out!
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling heavily in parts of the north country. In others, not so much.

Watch the video for the contrast. Reporter Emily Griffin sent us video of what it looked like around 6:30 a.m. in Philadelphia. Snow was accumulating quickly.

By contrast, also in the video is the view from Watertown’s Public Square where snow had fallen earlier as the lake effect was swinging northward. By the time it was heavy in Philadelphia, it was pretty quiet in Watertown with plows clearing what’s left.

