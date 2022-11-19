Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.    

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Alice E. Bradley was born in Ogdensburg on July 6, 1936.  She was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Ladouceur) Bell.  She was a 1954 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. On February 15, 1958, she married Robert E. Bradley at Notre Dame Church, their marriage would later end in divorce.   

Alice worked for ACCO Brands for forty years, retiring in 1996.  She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Church and a member of the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge.  She enjoyed her membership at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, especially playing pull tabs and shuffleboard.  She enjoyed going to the casino and traveling.

Alice was a very social person and very much enjoyed being with her friends, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a very close friend Loren Mehaffy.   

She is survived by her children; Susan Farrell and her husband Pat of Ogdensburg, Shelley Cook and her husband Gary of Waterville, NY; Sharon Bradley of Ogdensburg and Scott Bradley of Lisbon; her siblings Richard (Susan) Bell of Florida and Cynthia Johnson of Liverpool. Alice is also survived by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Bradley in 1995, and her sons; Stephen Bradley in 2017 and Robert E. Bradley Jr. in 1958.Donations in Alice’s memory may be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club 610 Paterson St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

