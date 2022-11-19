Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of Potsdam

Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of 55 MacKay Road unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of 55 MacKay Road unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home.

Angie was born June 2, 1978 in Potsdam, daughter of Michael G. Delosh and the late Joan K. (LaRose) Delosh. She was a 1996 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School.

She was employed by Jrecks for several years before she started her career at SUNY Potsdam PACES until having to leave in 2019 due to illness. She enjoyed baking and watching her favorite TV Shows, no commercials please; babysitting and spending time with friends and family, especially her great nieces and nephews.

Angie is survived by her father, Mike Delosh; her sister Michelle L. (Mike Steenberg) Delosh, and Michelle’s children Jay (Caitlin McGregor) Zenger, and Journee (Chris Green) Zenger, and their children Maylee and Walker. Angie is also survived by her brother Joseph and Aimee Delosh and their children, Kaitlyn (Delosh) Meacham and Madi Seguin and their children Brinlee, Kai and Ilana; Courtney (Xavier Lorna) Delosh; Brittany and Brandon Murray and their children Lilianna, Shea and Keagan; Brooke and Tyler Norman and their children Lehman and McKenna. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother Joan in 2009; her maternal grandparents Edwin and Emma LaRose, and Raymond Trimm; her paternal grandparents Darwin and Eleanor Delosh; and her nephew Justin Zenger in infancy.

Friends and family may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home on Monday 11-1PM where a funeral service will be held at 1PM with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hopkinton.

Donations may be made in Angie’s memory to the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Donations may be made in Angie's memory to the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home

