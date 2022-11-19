Athlete of the Week: Derrick Zehr

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Beaver River who had an exceptional season at quarterback. His ability at throwing the pigskin earns him this week’s title.

Derrick Zehr is a talented quarterback who put up an exceptional season on the gridiron. He was 117 of 225 passing this season for 1,824 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Among his more impressive performances, he was 17 of 23 for 170 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over Sandy Creek. He was a big reason for the Beavers’ trip to the Section 3 Class D Championship game.

An outstanding year for the strong armed quarterback.

Derrick is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 18, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

