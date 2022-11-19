More snow this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Lake effect snow warnings are in place for the North Country the next few days. Expect the heavy snow to move north after midnight. Lows will be in the 20′s.

Saturday will feature clouds and some snow showers, however the heavy lake snow will be north of the border. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Late Saturday night and Sunday morning the lake snow will move back into the North Country. The lake snow will move into central New York by Sunday afternoon.

