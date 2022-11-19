More snow this weekend

By John Kubis
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Lake effect snow warnings are in place for the North Country the next few days. Expect the heavy snow to move north after midnight. Lows will be in the 20′s.

Saturday will feature clouds and some snow showers, however the heavy lake snow will be north of the border. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Late Saturday night and Sunday morning the lake snow will move back into the North Country. The lake snow will move into central New York by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

Latest News

7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7
Heavy snow on the way