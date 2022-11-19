Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.

Cars are stuck, people are shoveling, and some roads are impassable. In fact, 7NEWS can’t use Stone Street from Washington Street to get to our television station because of a wall of snow and stuck cars.

The lake effect snow band has moved north, running up the St. Lawrence River. The National Weather Service expects the lake effect to drop back down into Jefferson County later tonight and drop another 7-14″ of snow.

