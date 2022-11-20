A community cleaning up: Residents across the North Country send in their storm sightings

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We knew there would be a lot of snow this weekend. It started steady in Harrisville Friday morning, 24 hours later, that added up to a lot of snow.

Natasha sent us pictures measuring the first day of snowfall, and there was more snow to come.

On Sunday, it was time to dig out. That’s a job almost done in Pitcairn. Helen Cole sent us a picture of the snow piled on top of the car almost as tall as the car itself.

She’s not alone this weekend, Andrea Paterson and her neighbor measured the snow on their car with an outstretched arm after digging it out.

In Watertown, Nicole Ford sent us a picture that looks like there’s a car buried at Moffett and Hungerford Street.

This car won’t be as easy to find, Cayden Hall sent us a picture with the caption “find my car”. Your guess is as good as ours.

This was probably a bit easier to dig out than other vehicles.

It’s not just cars snowed in, the Busted Grapes near Champion was buried deep this weekend.

With so much snow to move, everyone pitched in with the clean up. It’s tiring work, but a snow pile makes for a good spot to sit and take a breather.

Many people had to work through the storm, like the Carthage firefighters trekking through nearly waste deep snow on a call Friday night.

And mailboxes in Lake Bonaparte won’t make you envious of mail carriers this weekend.

It’s been a storm to remember, but keep in mind it’s all relative. Our neighbors in Massena enjoyed just a light dusting of snow.

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures, you help us tell the North Country’s stories .

