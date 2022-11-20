Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Brantingham

Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward; a son and his spouse, Ryan and Danelle Bush of Brantingham; a daughter and her partner, Lisa Bush and Sissy Steins of Fernandina Beach, FL; her mother, Margaret Levesque of Lowville; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Daniel and Sharon Levesque of Salem, VA; Gary Levesque of Brantingham; Bernadette Levesque of Lyons Falls; five grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew); Hunter; Phoenix; Madison; and Corey; and one great-grandchild, Blakelee Rose; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Levesque; and a brother, Ricky Levesque.

Cynthia was born on August 4, 1955 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Wendt Levesque. She graduated from South Lewis High School. On April 4, 1975, she married Edward Bush at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Bremen. Cynthia was a unit manager for a Home Interior Decorating and Gifts company for 24 years retiring in 2000.

Cynthia enjoyed reading, the watching Hallmark Channel and life on the lake. She was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, VFW, Auxiliary.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Mr. Ron Gingerich officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at the 3-G Fire Hall. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Hall on Tuesday, starting at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc, Lowville.

In memory of Cynthia, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

