Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday...
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice.  She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham.  She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.

She married William A. LaVallee on November 23, 1968.  Mr. LaVallee died on November 11, 2011.

Kathaleen is survived by her children; William J. LaVallee, Cohocton, NY; Gina M. Brotherton, Philadelphia, NY; and Eric W. LaVallee, Redwood, NY; along with several siblings, Judith Spoor, Sarasota, FL; Alice Iverson, Exeter, NH; and Amy Janson, Tupper Lake, NY; and many special Grandchildren, Brittney Clemons, Brooke Brimmer, Ryan, Austin, and Jordan Brotherton.

She was a devoted catholic and a past member of the St. Alphonus Church in Tupper Lake, NY. Kathaleen also enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and gardening.

She is predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Laurie A. Clemons in 2009.

Donations in her memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice. 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Norbert Ludwig Ackermann of Potsdam died November 17, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Norbert Ludwig Ackermann, of Potsdam
Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at...
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home.
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden
Candles
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate...
Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Brantingham

Obituaries

We knew there would be a lot of snow this weekend.
A community cleaning up: Residents across the North Country send in their storm sightings
Overlooking Juniper Hills near Harrisville
Send it to 7: North Country Lake Effect Storm
November 19, 2022 - Hamburg, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul surveys areas south of Buffalo that...
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
DIgging out in Carthage
Digging out in the twin villages
Tractor trailer stuck on Factory street in Watertown
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown