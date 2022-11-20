Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia

Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.

She married William A. LaVallee on November 23, 1968. Mr. LaVallee died on November 11, 2011.

Kathaleen is survived by her children; William J. LaVallee, Cohocton, NY; Gina M. Brotherton, Philadelphia, NY; and Eric W. LaVallee, Redwood, NY; along with several siblings, Judith Spoor, Sarasota, FL; Alice Iverson, Exeter, NH; and Amy Janson, Tupper Lake, NY; and many special Grandchildren, Brittney Clemons, Brooke Brimmer, Ryan, Austin, and Jordan Brotherton.

She was a devoted catholic and a past member of the St. Alphonus Church in Tupper Lake, NY. Kathaleen also enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and gardening.

She is predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Laurie A. Clemons in 2009.

Donations in her memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice. 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.