Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight.

As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.

Sunday we will see a high of 29 with a little bit of sun here and there. The most important thing on Sunday will be the wind. Winds will be gusting up to 45 MPH throughout the day. This will cause issues with blowing snow and for those of us cleaning out.

Monday we will still see a small amount of weak lake effect off and on with a high of 38.

Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with a high of 39.

Wednesday highs will make it to the lower 40s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday on Thanksgiving highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another storm system is set to move in next weekend which could bring rain and snow showers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith is objecting to a move by community members to enclose the J.B. Wise...
Watertown mayor objects to tarps on pavilion to protect homeless
A car reportedly hit a snow bank and burst into flames during Friday's storm.
Car bursts into flames after reportedly hitting snow bank

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7
More snow this weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some