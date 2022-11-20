NYS asks for federal help after historic snowstorm

November 19, 2022 - Hamburg, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul surveys areas south of Buffalo that...
November 19, 2022 - Hamburg, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul surveys areas south of Buffalo that have been hit heavy lake-effect snow for the past few days. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)(Mike Groll | Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
Town of Hamburg, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking President Biden for a Federal Emergency Declaration for 11 New York State counties. If approved, the Emergency Declaration will provide immediate federal funding to impacted counties to support ongoing response and rescue operations.

The counties included in the federal request are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties.

The Governor updated New Yorkers on the winter storm impacting parts of Western, Central, and Northern New York. More than five feet of snow has already accumulated in parts of Erie County and more than six feet of snow has fallen in Jefferson County since Thursday evening. Areas in and around the cities of Buffalo and Watertown have experienced consistent snowfall rates of two-to-three inches per hour, with some locations seeing a peak of six inches of snowfall an hour.

