Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

