Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home.

Starr is survived by her beloved husband Heath; two sons and their fiancés, Travis Williams (Kendal Kirkbride) of Port Leyden, Michael Williams (Abbey Galarneau) of Port Leyden; a daughter, Allison Mooney of Port Leyden; three step- children and their children, Shania Babcock and her children, Paisley, Jace, and Leah of Port Leyden, Kassidy and Joe Lunette and their children, Owen and Otto of Port Leyden, and Danielle Loomis and her partner Brenen Stanford of Port Leyden; four siblings and their spouses, Terry and Melissa Reynolds of Georgia, Lynn Jones of Lowville, Bobby Jo and “Bubba” Janack of Syracuse, and Ashley and Carl Hatton or Norwich; and one step-sister, Rhonda Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Terry Reynolds and Jana Gordon Reynolds.

Starr was born on April 4, 1974, in Syracuse, NY, a daughter of the late Terry and Jana Gordon Reynolds. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1992. She worked at many local area businesses throughout the years including Ames, Mr. Subs, Kraft and McDonalds in Lowville, Otis and Dollar General in Boonville, and Cliffs Local Market in Port Leyden.

Starr enjoyed family barbeques, birthday parties, playing cards, baking, crafts, and most of all being with her family.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be held privately by the family. Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Starr’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Starr’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

