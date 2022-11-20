Watertown’s Mayor Smith apologizes to residents: “We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours.”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor coming out to apologize.

Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are cleared, the city has been having a hard time keeping the side roads clean, but are getting to them.

He says cleanup has also been delayed because some plow trucks are breaking down trying to push the snow, which is causing longer clean up times. So, in the coming days, he says this lake effect storm is going to take longer than normal to handle.

“It is very frustrating. We apologize to the city, we would like to have everything clear within 24 hours. That’s typically what they do, but this was not your typical snow storm event, and again thank you for your patience and be cautious if you’re out and about, if you’re moving snow or shoveling snow, take it very, very easy it is very heavy and wet and we want to make sure that you’re safe,” said Smith.

By Saturday morning, Watertown saw 57 inches of snow, in which the city worked to clean up throughout the day.

