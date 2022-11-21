Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont

Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. (Source: Funeral Home)

She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon (Exford) St Croix. Alicha graduated from Thousand Islands High School and while in school enjoyed playing lacrosse and singing in the choir.

She worked in the deli at Price Chopper and was a cook in Clayton before moving to Plattsburgh in 2020. Alicha loved listening to music, singing and she was looking forward to becoming a mother. She always enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with friends and family.

Among her survivors are her beloved daughter Lailah Snyder; her fiancé, Trenton Snyder, Plattsburgh, NY; her father and his companion, Adam St Croix and Crystal Crosbie, Chaumont, NY; four siblings, Ashley, Ariel, Marisa and Carter St Croix, all of Watertown; her paternal grandparents, Ann and Joseph St Croix, Chaumont, NY; many aunts, uncles and cousins and her sweet fur baby, Bella girl.

She is predeceased by her mother Shannon Exford.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 1to 4 p.m. at the home of Ann and Joseph St Croix 31394 County Rt. 54 Chaumont, NY.

