Comedy show to benefit IHC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A standup comedy show is coming up later this week to benefit Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School.

It will be held at Savory Downtown on Friday, November 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The show features comedians Todd Youngman and Nick Marra

The show is for people 18 and older. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door.

