Comedy show to benefit IHC

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A standup comedy show is coming up later this week to benefit Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School.

The producer of the show, Matt Clark, appeared on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch his interview in the video above.

It will be held at Savory Downtown on Friday, November 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The show features comedians Todd Youngman and Nick Marra

The show is for people 18 and older. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door.

