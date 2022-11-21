Elizabeth Clark (Elly), 80, of Hannawa Falls

On November 18, 2022, Elizabeth Clark (Elly) passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was 80 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - On November 18, 2022, Elizabeth Clark (Elly) passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was 80 years old.

Born in Holland on July 4, 1942, Elly immigrated to the United States when she was a teenager. She married Richard Clark (Dick) in 1960 and had 5 children. She lived most of her life in Hannawa Falls, NY where she was more than happy to host her children, grandchildren and friends for backyard celebrations and barbecues.

Elly is predeceased by her parents, one brother and her husband, Dick Clark.

She is survived by her brother Jan and wife Debbie Neissink, brother Albert (Barry) and wife Karen Neissink, sister Marion and husband Duane Fisk. She is also survived by her son Rick and wife Issie Clark, daughter Joanne and husband Al Cole, daughter Janice and husband Dan Loveless, daughter Janet and husband Mark Calipari and daughter Debbie and husband Thad Jeneault. She is a proud grandmother of 11 and a great-grandmother of 13.

She was an excellent bowler and a part of a league for many years. She had a passion for gardening and was an avid reader. She was a seamstress and enjoyed making clothing and gifts for her children. Elly’s greatest love was seeing her family and making memories on Hannawa Pond. She is so loved and will be missed by many.

At this time, a graveside service at Bayside Cemetery and a celebration of life is planned for the spring.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Clark family can be shared @garnerfh.com

