Fire damages Lewis County mobile home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m.

Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the ceiling above the furnace. Officials say the fire hard to get to because it was trapped between the mobile home’s two roofs.

The home sustained extensive smoke and water damage. Three rooms were destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The three people who lived there are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The Lyons Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

