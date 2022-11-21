Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.

She married Brian Kenwell in Southampton, NY on June 13, 1982.

She owned and operated Natural Bridge Upholstery. She was a member of the New Life Christian Church.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Brian Kenwell, Orlando, FL; Melissa Rebb, Carthage, NY; her brothers, Bob Winowitch, Lake Grove, NY; Ronald Winowitch, Selden, NY; and grandchildren, Garret Carr and Mason Rebb.

Mrs. Kenwell was a devoted Christian Sunday school teacher, she enjoyed her prayer group, a church greeter, and she also enjoyed kayaking & swimming.

In keeping with her family’s wishes, the burial will be held privately by her family.

Memorial donations can be made in Jeanne’s name to the New Life Christian Church, 22791 CR-42 Carthage, NY 13619.

A celebration of life will be held on November 29, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the New Life Christian Church, 22791 CR-42, Carthage, NY 13619.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Jeanne’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

