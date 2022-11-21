Joshua A. Morgan, 46, of Theresa

Joshua A. Morgan, 46, retired army medic of Theresa NY, passed away on November 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Joshua A. Morgan, 46, retired army medic of Theresa NY, passed away on November 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on October 21, 1976, in Peoria, Illinois, son of Kenneth and Sharon (Dotzert) Morgan. Josh, beloved Dad, Husband, Brother, Son and Veteran was predeceased by his father, Kenny Morgan. Joshua graduated from Washington Community High School in 1995. He joined the National Guard right after high school. He enlisted into active duty in 1998.

He married Alison L. Stacey on October 26, 2002 in Sudbury, Massachusstes.

Josh was a Combat Medic in the U.S. Army. He retired from Active duty in 2017 with over 20 years of service. He did 2 tours in Iraq and 1 in Afghanistan. He was awarded the Army Combat Medical Badge and received the Global War on Terrorism Medal, War in Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Commendation Medal (6th award), Army Achievement Medal (6th Award), Army Unit Award, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal with Bronze Service Star

He did overseas tours with his family in Germany and South Korea and stateside tours in Fort Knox, KY., Natick, MA. (Natick Labs), San Antonio, TX. (Camp Bullis), Fort Belvoir, VA., With his last tour being in Fort Drum, NY.

He was proud to have served his country and enjoyed his 2nd career with FedEx Express in Watertown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alison L. Morgan and their three amazing children, Joshua F., Madelyn G., and Samuel E. Morgan, all of Theresa; his mother, Sharon K. Morgan; a sister and brother in law, Jennifer L. Morgan and Peter Schmookler, Austin, TX; his In-Laws, Michael and Diane Stacey Hudson, MA; his brother and sister in law, Michael K. and Jessica Stacey, VA, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a nerd from before it was fashionable, with a love of Star Wars, Marvel, video games, comic con, D&D, board games and reading sci-fi, fantasy, and adventure fiction. Josh was a devoted husband, married to his sweetheart, Aly, for 20 years. His pride and joy was being a dad. He attended all lacrosse, football and basketball games he could. He helped with equipment loading and unloading for field band. He loved fishing with his kids and making Sunday breakfast. He would always plan and create any home renovations that Aly wildly dreamed up. The children would always participate in the projects.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 27th from 1to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28th at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.

A celebration of life will follow the burial on Monday at the Philadelphia American Legion.

In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if you would consider making a donation to Joshua’s three children for their future expenses call Alison Morgan she will be setting up an account at the USAA .

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

