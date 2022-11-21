Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Washington Street, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
A full obituary will be published shortly.
The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
