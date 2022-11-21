Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen

Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Washington Street, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Washington Street, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

