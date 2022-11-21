Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Trout Creek, Michigan, passed away November 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Dexter, NY.

She was born on March 5, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of Daniel R. and Dora (Brownell) Pifer.

She graduated from Clarkston High School in Michigan in 1967. Following school, she married Ronald M. Hautamaki on June 30, 1967 at the home of her parents. Ronald was a heavy equipment operator and worked construction for the 324th Operating Engineer out of Detroit Michigan.

Linda was a homemaker and she stayed home for many years to raise her children. When the children were older, she worked as a bank teller, retiring after 20 years from Chase Bank in Michigan. She enjoyed going to the casino, hunting, traveling, and she and her husband loved to socialize with their many friends.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Ronald M. Hautamaki, Trout Creek, MI; two daughters and their husbands, Tamara (Michael) Salaun, Dexter, NY and Amanda (Michael) Lott, Goodrich, MI; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Salaun, Nathan Salaun, Rebecca (Dustin) LaFlamme, Julia (Anwar) Allen, Mattahya (Riley) Fielder, Larry Hautamaki, Bryston Hautamaki and Tyler Sofian; 5 great grandchildren, Leon, Eleanor, Brooke, Freya, Nova; a sister and brother in law, Debbie (Steve) Frisch, Harrison, MI; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her loving son, Matt Hautamaki in 1997.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Brownville, NY. A Spring 2023 burial is planned for Trout Creek MI.

Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at https://rb.gy/ecn99o

