Lowell A. Manzer, 78, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowell A. Manzer, 78, died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice after a hard fought battle with ALS.

Lowell was born on May 15th, 1944 in Lowville the son of the late Lloyd R. and Lula B Manzer. He attended school at General Martin School in Glenfield and graduated Lowville Academy and Central School. Lowell was united in marriage to the love of his life Gloria A Zehr on October 9, 1965 at Lowville Baptist Church with Reverend Wilkinson officiating. Lowell retired from the Lowville Farmer’s Co-op after working there for 17 years. Lowell started a lawn care business Lowell’s All Season Yard Care. Lowell and Gloria built a beautiful life together and he loved his Lowville Community.

He is survived by his wife Gloria and was adored by his 3 daughters, Tammy (William) Bien of Harrisburg, PA, Melissa (Daryl) Parsons of Syracuse, NY, and Nicole Manzer (Stan Spencer) of Lowville NY; and his grandchildren Matthew McDonald, Marcus McDonald, Bella Bien, Adam Terrillion (Keely Terrillion), Madison Terrillion (Sam Widrick), Alexis Parsons, Riley Spencer and one great granddaughter Harper. He had a large extended family and special relationships with family friends Molly Williams and Cindy and Steve Davoy. He is predeceased by two sisters Carol Manzer and Noreen Crane.

Lowell was a member of the Lowville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Trustee and Moderator. He was also member of B.P.O.E. Lowville Elks # 1605, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler, Trustee and served on the House Committee.

Lowell was a warrior in his fight against ALS for the last several years. Although the disease tried to take away things from him on a daily basis he fought it with his strong faith, his amazing positive attitude, and one of his favorite sayings was “Everyday is a Good Day”. There is no one that loved life more and his light touched everyone he met. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees and loved talking sports smack with his friends and family. He loved horseshoes, “communion”, gardening, bbqing chicken, his squirrels and birds and being outside in general. Lowell was the “best hugger in the world” and he healed his family and many people with his amazing hugs.

Most of all, Lowell loved being a husband, dad and gramps. Spending time with his family was his everything.

Calling Hours for family and friends will be at 12:00pm - 2:45pm on Friday November 25th 2022 at the Sundquist Funeral Home. An Elks service will be conducted at 11:45 am at the funeral home. The Funeral service will be at 3pm at the funeral home.

All are invited to a celebration of life at one of Lowell’s favorite places The Lowville Elks Lodge following the service.

Memorials in Lowell’s name may be made to Lewis County Hospice. On- line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

As Lowell always said…”See you in the funnies”

