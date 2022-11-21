Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.