Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton

Published: Nov. 21, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

