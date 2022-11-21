Marion Y. Sullivan, 83, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marion Y. Sullivan, age 83, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, November22, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home on 14248 State Street in Harrisville, NY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Harrisville prior to funeral services from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Pitcairn Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.

Marion is survived by her ex-husband, Ross M. Wicks Sr. of Lowville, NY; her children, William “Butch” Pellam of New Bremen, NY, Guy Wicks and his wife, Karen, of Ohio, Leon Wicks and his companion, Vicky, of Lowville, NY, Ross M. Wicks, Jr. of Lowville, NY, Lena Denicola and her husband, James, of North Carolina, and Richard Wicks of North Carolina; three sisters, Thelma Bango of Carthage, NY, Helen Dundon of Florida and Bernice “Rea” Ingraham of Sackets Harbor, NY; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Marion is predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Sullivan, and Thomas J. Sullivan Sr and two sisters, Florence “Tootie” Tuttle, and Pauline R. “Polly” Hall.

Marion was born on December 5, 1938, in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of the late Guy and Helen Barnes Sullivan. She attended local schools in Edwards, NY. Marion was employed at various locations throughout the North Country in the hospitality industry.

Marion enjoyed macramé and cooking.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

