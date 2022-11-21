Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood died November 16, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital.

Burial will be in the Crary Mills Cemetery.

Mark was born April 15, 1944 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late Clarence and Gladys “Dorothy” (Snell) Cornell.  He attended Canton Schools and had worked in the Canton community.

Surviving is a brother, Lawrence Cornell.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

