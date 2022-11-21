Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football falls, one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs

MECHANICVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon high school football from Mechanicville High School, where the Gouverneur Wildcats met Warrensburg-Lake George in a State Class C regional contest with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Warrensburg-Lake George strikes first when Tristen Hitchcock plows in from a yard out: 8-0 Warrensburg-Lake George.

The Wildcats answer as Holden Stowell hits Raine Rumble with the 6 yard touchdown pass: Gouverneur down 8-6.

Warrensburg-Lake George answers as Hitchcock plows in for his 2nd touchdown of the game: 16-6 Warrensburg Lake George.

On the ensuing kickoff, Noel LaPierre takes the squib kick and goes 70 yards down the sideline for the touchdown to put the Wildcats within 4 at 16-12.

In the 2nd quarter, it was 24-13 Warrensburg-Lake George. It’s Stowell to Rumble for a 53 yard touchdown and the Wildcats are down 24-20.

But the Wildcats fall to Warrensburg-Lake George 85-34.

That leaves just one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs: The General Brown Lions.

Last night at Cicero North Syracuse, the Lions pulled off a huge upset, beating the top ranked team in the state in Class C, Waverly, 29-14 to move on to the State Class C Semifinals on Saturday.

The Lions will meet the winner of the Attica-Lackawanna game moved from Friday to Monday due to the lake effect snow in the Buffalo area.

Lions’ Coach Doug Black says he’s seen steady improvement from his team throughout the season.

”I think the kids have gotten better each week. That’s what we kind of stressed to them is getting 1% better every day, and I think they’ve taken that to heart and since double sessions and each week they’ve seemed to improve and play better,” said Black.

