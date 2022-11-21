University gifts unnamed street to village

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village.

The unnamed street is located off of U.S. Route 11 between Walgreens and SeaComm.

For years, the street was owned by the University, and university officials thought they had already given the street to the village.

Canton Mayor Michael Dalton says the street may provide opportunities for future development.

“If you go down there and look, there’s a piece of street that’s already paved and in use, and then what was dedicated to us also extends back into the property that’s currently brush and trees. Ultimately, that will open up those properties back in there for access for future development,” he said.

The process of getting the street transferred to the village took 7 months. The public might get a chance to name that street.

