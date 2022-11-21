University gifts unnamed street to village

A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village.
A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village.

The unnamed street is located off of U.S. Route 11 between Walgreens and SeaComm.

For years, the street was owned by the University, and university officials thought they had already given the street to the village.

Canton Mayor Michael Dalton says the street may provide opportunities for future development.

“If you go down there and look, there’s a piece of street that’s already paved and in use, and then what was dedicated to us also extends back into the property that’s currently brush and trees. Ultimately, that will open up those properties back in there for access for future development,” he said.

The process of getting the street transferred to the village took 7 months. The public might get a chance to name that street.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer stuck on Factory street in Watertown
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?
Stone Street, Watertown
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
November 19, 2022 - Hamburg, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul surveys areas south of Buffalo that...
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
Scam alert
Sheriff’s office warns of arrest warrant scam
File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
There was traffic as far as the eye could see along Route 11 going toward Watertown on Friday.
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm