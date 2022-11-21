Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years.

David Antonucci was sanctioned for professional misconduct last Friday by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department.

Antonucci, whose law office is at 14 Public Square, has been an attorney since 1988.

In January, the state Attorney Grievance Committee filed a petition against Antonucci alleging three charges of professional misconduct, including:

violating an established rule of a tribunal

failing to keep a client informed about the status of a legal matter

and making misrepresentations to a client about the status of a matter

According to the appeals court, Antonucci initially denied the allegations, but later admitted to certain acts of misconduct.

In the ruling, the court wrote: “In imposing the sanction requested by the parties, we have considered the serious nature of the misconduct at issue in this proceeding and respondent’s disciplinary history, which includes the one-year stayed suspension imposed in 2014 and a public censure imposed in 2006...We conclude that respondent should be suspended from the practice of law for a period of three years. We also vacate the stay of the one-year suspension and direct that the one-year suspension run concurrently with the three-year suspension.”

7 News reached out to Antonucci for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from him.

See the full order of suspension

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.