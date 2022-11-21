Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday.

Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday.

However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.

CitiBus asks that passengers call (315-785-7772) for an ETA if your bus hasn’t arrived within 10 minutes of its normal scheduled pickup time.

