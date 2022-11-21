Wind advisory starts late morning

Monday morning weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling in isolated areas Monday morning, but that will fizzle out.

And it will be windy. A wind advisory for Jefferson County starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Gusts could be in the 35 mph to 40 mph range and occasionally up to 50 mph.

Temperatures in the teens and 20s will warm up into the upper 30s. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation toward evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

It will be dry Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day. It will be mostly cloudy and 38 on Tuesday, mostly cloudy and 40 on Wednesday, and partly sunny and 43 on Thursday.

Showers are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be in the mid-40s again on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

