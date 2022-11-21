Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:

Think you dropped the ball, Mayor Smith.

Debbie Cottrell Dermady

I stand with the mayor. It’s an embarrassment.

Jeremy Webster

Thank you to PJ Simao and Scott Gray...for having a heart and the compassion for human beings not to suffer freezing to death!

Darla Franklin

Lowville trustees approved a new law banning motorized vehicles like ATVs and snowmobiles inside the village:

What a way to kill local business during the winter for all the snowmobilers!

Bill Sheehan

They don’t need to be in the village anyway. That’s what they make trails for!

Kimberly Kennedy

While motorcycling cross-country, Matt Strader and his wife met a malnourished puppy in an Arizona desert. They wound up leaving their bikes behind and bringing the dog home:

Such a nice story with a beautiful ending. So glad you saved him!

Karen Belmont

Lucky is very lucky to have them and clearly, they are very happy to have Lucky. This warms my heart so much.

Amber Howarth

