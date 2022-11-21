Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’

'Winter Wonderlights' at Zoo New York
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show.

Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. this coming weekend and every Friday and Saturday through December.

Admission is $7 per person.

Learn more at zoonewyork.org or by calling 315-782-6180.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Tractor trailer stuck on Factory street in Watertown
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
Stone Street, Watertown
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
November 19, 2022 - Hamburg, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul surveys areas south of Buffalo that...
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?

Latest News

Money
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
Standup comedy show
Comedy show to benefit IHC
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Edward Neville will be getting a new smile, thanks to Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.
Air Force veteran has something to smile about