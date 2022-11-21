Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show.

Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event.

The event will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. this coming weekend and every Friday and Saturday through December.

Admission is $7 per person.

Learn more at zoonewyork.org or by calling 315-782-6180.

