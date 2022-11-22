Articulation agreement helps JCC students transfer to SUNY Upstate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has an articulation agreement with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Assistant professor Jerry Zoanetti says the agreement makes it easier for students in JCC’s Allied Health School of STEM to transfer to Upstate.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He explained that under the agreement, JCC students transfer to Upstate as full juniors.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.