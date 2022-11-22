Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, formerly of Midtown Towers, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a short time.

Betty was born on October 26, 1946 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert G. and Louise G. (Docteur) Blanchard. She was a housekeeper for Genesis, the former Mercy Hospital, for over 25 years.

She was an active member of the Tennant Associations at Midtown Towers, the Women’s Christian Group at Salvation Army, Home League, the Pamelia Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Jefferson County Fire Auxiliary, and the NYS Fire Auxiliary. She was also a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Korean Baptist Church with her mother.

Betty was an avid New York Yankees fan.

Survivors include a many loving cousins to include a cousin and caregiver Donna Trumbo of Watertown; a stepbrother, Wayne C. (Mary E.) Davis of Evans Mills; two nieces and one nephew; three great-nephews, one great-niece, Lastly, Betty is survived by her fur-baby, “Mr. Jeter.”

Betty is predeceased by her father, Gilbert who was killed in an automobile accident January 7, 1951; her mother, Louise Blanchard Davis who died on April 28, 2017; her stepfather, Harlond F. Davis; and her beloved cat, “Misty.”

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 3pm -6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. An additional calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20020 Ives St Rd, Watertown, NY 13601. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in the Spring at Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

