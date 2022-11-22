Canton man accused of possessing child porn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man faces child porn charges.

State police say they were alerted that someone on Ellis Road in the town of Canton was accessing child abuse material on the internet.

After responding, they charged 27-year-old Jeremy Dissottle with promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Dissottle was ticketed to appear later in Potsdam town court.

State police were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

The investigation is continuing.

