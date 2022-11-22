Canton man accused of possessing child porn

Child pornography
Child pornography(MGN / Beyond Borders)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man faces child porn charges.

State police say they were alerted that someone on Ellis Road in the town of Canton was accessing child abuse material on the internet.

After responding, they charged 27-year-old Jeremy Dissottle with promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Dissottle was ticketed to appear later in Potsdam town court.

State police were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?
Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the...
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
The Natural Bridge Fire Chief says they got 70+ inches of snow this weekend.
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
Most of Tom and Sandy Converse's equipment barn in the town of LeRay collapsed under the weight...
Roofs collapse under weight of snow

Latest News

Water faucet
Water main break in Cape Vincent
Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death on Tracy Street in Massena.
Police investigate suspicious death in Massena
JCC articulation agreement with SUNY Upstate
Articulation agreement helps JCC students transfer to SUNY Upstate
Marijuana in New York state
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries