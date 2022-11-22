Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘The Fantasticks’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is inviting you to dinner and a show.

The group will present “The Fantasticks” dinner theater early next month.

Jane Bowman Jenkins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The performances which will be held on December 2 at 6 p.m. and December 3 & 4 at 1 p.m. at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant.

Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by November 28 by calling 315-493-2329.

