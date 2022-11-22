Colleges show interest in using Carthage hospital campus someday

Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - As Carthage Area Hospital moves forward with plans to build a new hospital in a new location, what will happen to the current campus?

Carthage would leave the current facility on West Street.

CEO Rich Duvall says because the hospital could remain a hospital setting, colleges in and outside the region have shown interest in using the campus for education.

“Most colleges have to transform typical classrooms into a hospital environment, where this would give them the opportunity to already have the hospital environment and use the former conference rooms as education sites,” he said.

The hospital also has other buildings around the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage.

Duvall says when the new campus happens, there’s interest in having those sites used for light industry or retail.

The new campus would be built near Carthage High School in the town of Champion. It has a $90 million price tag and a 3-year timeline.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?
Police tape surrounds 9 Tracy Street in Massena
Police investigate homicide in Massena
Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the...
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
The Natural Bridge Fire Chief says they got 70+ inches of snow this weekend.
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow

Latest News

The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town...
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
Robert Slye
Watertown’s city attorney leaving job after 30 years
North country’s unemployment rate drops below 3 percent
State forest rangers rescued two people stranded by deep snow in the town of Diana Sunday...
Rangers rescue people stranded in deep snow