Colleges show interest in using Carthage hospital campus someday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - As Carthage Area Hospital moves forward with plans to build a new hospital in a new location, what will happen to the current campus?

Carthage would leave the current facility on West Street.

CEO Rich Duvall says because the hospital could remain a hospital setting, colleges in and outside the region have shown interest in using the campus for education.

“Most colleges have to transform typical classrooms into a hospital environment, where this would give them the opportunity to already have the hospital environment and use the former conference rooms as education sites,” he said.

The hospital also has other buildings around the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage.

Duvall says when the new campus happens, there’s interest in having those sites used for light industry or retail.

The new campus would be built near Carthage High School in the town of Champion. It has a $90 million price tag and a 3-year timeline.

