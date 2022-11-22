Crash victim dies from injuries, police say

November 2, 2022 crash in the town of Alexandria.
November 2, 2022 crash in the town of Alexandria.(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria.

The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.

The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville, was ticketed for unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Bellman died on November 12, police said.

See his obituary here

